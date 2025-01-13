Omega Therapeutics Chair Resigns from Board of Directors

On January 10, 2025, Omega Therapeutics, Inc. announced in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Christian S. Schade has resigned as Chair and a member of the Board of Directors. Schade also stepped down from his positions on the Nominating and Corporate Governance and Compensation Committees of the Board, effective immediately.

Get alerts:

Omega Therapeutics, a Delaware corporation with its principal executive offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, trades its Common Stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol OMGA. The company confirmed that Schade’s resignation was effective immediately upon submission.

As per the filing, Omega Therapeutics President and Chief Executive Officer, Kaan Certel, Ph.D., signed off on behalf of the company as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Following Schade’s departure, the company will be navigating the changes in its leadership structure and committees.

No further details were provided in the filing regarding the reason for Schade’s resignation or any immediate plans for changes within the organization following his departure.

Investors and stakeholders will be keen to monitor Omega Therapeutics developments following this significant change in its Board of Directors.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Omega Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

See Also