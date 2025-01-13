Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 261,077,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 205,953,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £1.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
