ORG Partners LLC Acquires 353 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 534.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 73.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,177 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,720,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 469.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 248,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after purchasing an additional 204,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,919,389.69. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $439,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,784.24. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. StockNews.com upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

CoStar Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $69.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 158.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average is $75.42.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

