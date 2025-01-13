ORG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 750 ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDOG. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $55.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

