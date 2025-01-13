ORG Partners LLC Boosts Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

ORG Partners LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 41.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Finally, Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 159,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

