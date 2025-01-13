ORG Partners LLC Has $36,000 Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 517.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.39.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

