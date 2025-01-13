ORG Partners LLC Has $38,000 Holdings in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Free Report) by 348.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of TSLY opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $21.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.2208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.68.

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

