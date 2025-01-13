ORG Partners LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 108.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $240,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $562.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $409.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.47 billion, a PE ratio of -205.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.