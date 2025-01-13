ORG Partners LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 40.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 99.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $112.70 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $120.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

