ORG Partners LLC Purchases 191 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 434.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $151.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.53 and a 1 year high of $163.60.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.