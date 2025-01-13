ORG Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $127.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $103.64 and a 12 month high of $137.60.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -45.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNV. UBS Group began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

