ORG Partners LLC Sells 560 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.9% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 543,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $87.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

