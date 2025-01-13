OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on OUT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 258.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:OUT opened at $17.17 on Monday. OUTFRONT Media has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 87.59%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

