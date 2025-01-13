Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.73.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 29th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $50.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th.
Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $59.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.53.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
