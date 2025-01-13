Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Shares Up 20.4% – What’s Next?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 164.30 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 157.76 ($1.93). 22,145,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 29,453,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.60).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 235.50 ($2.88).

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Up 20.4 %

Insider Activity at Oxford Nanopore Technologies

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -788.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 138.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,993,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.73), for a total value of £2,830,870.82 ($3,456,074.74). 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.