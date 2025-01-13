Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading Up 20.4% – Time to Buy?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 20.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 164.30 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 157.76 ($1.93). Approximately 22,145,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 29,453,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.60).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 235.50 ($2.88).
In related news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,993,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.73), for a total transaction of £2,830,870.82 ($3,456,074.74). Company insiders own 32.62% of the company’s stock.
Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.
