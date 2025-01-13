Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (OXSQG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on January 31st

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Price Performance
NASDAQ:OXSQG opened at $23.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $23.49.
