PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 292 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 298.60 ($3.65), with a volume of 1189171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310.60 ($3.79).

PageGroup Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £985.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,871.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 352.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 379.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at PageGroup

In other news, insider Karen Geary bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £11,602.50 ($14,164.94). Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

