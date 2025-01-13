Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Director Sells $286,520.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,996,000.59. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PLTR opened at $67.26 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $153.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.32, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 94,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 71,192 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

