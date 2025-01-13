Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $722.94.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $842.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

PH stock opened at $630.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $673.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.87. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $453.18 and a fifty-two week high of $712.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,244.80. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. This represents a 30.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 17,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

