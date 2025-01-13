Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC) Reports Net Asset Value Per Share of $19.89 as of December 31, 2024

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc., a financial institution serving a diverse array of clients, announced its unaudited net asset value per share of common stock as of December 31, 2024. The company’s Management disclosed that the net asset value stood at $19.89 per share.

This disclosure comes as part of a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in accordance with Form 8-K, signifying events that may be of importance to shareholders and the investing public.

Pearl Diver Credit, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PDCC, reported its latest financial metric in a bid to provide transparency and updated information to its stakeholders.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Indranil Basu, officially signed the document on behalf of Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc., underscoring the veracity and significance of the reported figure.

Investors and financial analysts are likely to peruse this recent filing to gain insights into Pearl Diver Credit’s financial health and performance, seeking to understand the implications of the disclosed net asset value per share figure.

This disclosure is a part of Pearl Diver Credit’s commitment to regulatory compliance and transparent communication with its investors, marking a step towards fostering trust and accountability within the shareholder community.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.

Pearl Diver Credit Company Profile

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is based in NEW YORK.

