PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (PFXNZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of PFXNZ stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $23.22.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

