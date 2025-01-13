Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Sells $74,933.95 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) COO Evan Roberts sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $74,933.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 769,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,521,304.35. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Evan Roberts sold 2,873 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $76,450.53.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Evan Roberts sold 1,843 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $38,758.29.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR opened at $26.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 3.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,497,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 42,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,934 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Phreesia by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

