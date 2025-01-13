Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 42.4% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after purchasing an additional 785,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 31,221 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,039,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 513,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.