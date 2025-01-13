Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stake Lessened by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,618.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 32.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Power Integrations Trading Down 2.4 %

POWI opened at $59.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.12. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $555,343.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,920. This represents a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $643,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,912.24. This trade represents a 7.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,566 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

