PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 227.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,438 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 16.5% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 81,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 330.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $89.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.76. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David R. Price sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $253,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,370.56. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 5,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $497,566.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,106.18. This trade represents a 20.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,727. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

