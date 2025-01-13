Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (METCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Price Performance
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $26.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74.
About Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00%
