Range Capital Acquisition Corp Announces Separate Trading of Ordinary Shares and Rights

On January 8, 2025, Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU) released an official statement detailing the commencement of separate trading for its units. These units, which include both ordinary shares and rights, will be eligible for separate trading starting January 13, 2025. The company disclosed that the units not separated will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “RANGU.” Meanwhile, the ordinary shares and rights that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols “RANG” and “RANGR,” respectively.

In order to facilitate the separation of units into ordinary shares and rights, holders are required to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the company’s transfer agent. This move aims to provide more flexibility and options for investors dealing with Range Capital Acquisition’s securities.

Range Capital Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, is chiefly focused on executing mergers, share exchanges, asset acquisitions, or engaging in similar business combinations with other businesses or entities. Led by Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer Timothy Rotolo, the company is driven by a team with strong expertise in deal sourcing, investing, and operational strategies. The company remains agile in pursuing potential business combinations across various industries and geographical regions.

Furthermore, the company advises caution regarding forward-looking statements. While these statements may offer insights into future plans and operations, they also come with inherent risks and uncertainties. Range Capital Acquisition Corp. underlines the importance of due diligence and highlights potential discrepancies between forward-looking statements and actual results. Interested parties are encouraged to refer to the SEC’s official website for comprehensive information and updates.

For any additional information or inquiries, Range Capital Acquisition Corp. can be reached at [email protected] or by phone at 631-246-0340. Investors and stakeholders are urged to stay informed about any developments related to the company’s initiatives and trading activities.

