Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296,364 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Realty Income by 75.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 133.3% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 89.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 313.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $51.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 25 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 300.95%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

