Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

1/4/2025 – LightPath Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2025 – LightPath Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/2/2025 – LightPath Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $3.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/27/2024 – LightPath Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2024 – LightPath Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/9/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/23/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LightPath Technologies stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of LightPath Technologies worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

