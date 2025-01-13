Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,768,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,892,000 after purchasing an additional 131,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,056,000 after purchasing an additional 435,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,641,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,327,000 after purchasing an additional 117,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,034,000 after purchasing an additional 71,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,075,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,153 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.9 %

REG stock opened at $68.83 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.05.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 132.39%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.