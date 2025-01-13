Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Major Shareholder Sells $247,804.00 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,555 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $247,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,043,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,230,670.40. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 597 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $19,241.31.

On Monday, January 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 6,265 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $209,626.90.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,300 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $177,550.00.

Regional Management Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 44.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.50. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Regional Management by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Regional Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Stories

