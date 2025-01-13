Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $2,072,140.85 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 69,605 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $2,072,140.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,210. The trade was a 48.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Mente sold 45,987 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,402,603.50.

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Mente sold 62,441 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $2,135,482.20.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Michael Mente sold 76,835 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,623,146.90.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $3,432,219.23.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Mente sold 90,266 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $3,231,522.80.

On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $2,515,497.60.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael Mente sold 73,783 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $2,465,090.03.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $6,286,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Mente sold 20,373 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $528,679.35.

On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,272,466.72.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $29.24 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.18.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 249.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

