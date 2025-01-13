Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 551,229 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 235,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

RPRX opened at $29.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

