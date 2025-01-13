Sara Bonstein Sells 1,066 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $67,925.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,950.36. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Sara Bonstein sold 3,470 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $227,979.00.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $65.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $80.53.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 16.9% during the third quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 113.3% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,800,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,322,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 769,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,155,000 after buying an additional 24,973 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

