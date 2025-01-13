SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 16.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 101.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. SEI Investments had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $1,864,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,835. The trade was a 79.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip Mccabe sold 10,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $797,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,425.04. The trade was a 19.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,258 shares of company stock valued at $19,753,402. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

