Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CMO Andrew Warden Sells 8,462 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CMO Andrew Warden sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $99,090.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 276,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,641.76. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of SEMR opened at $11.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.27 and a beta of 1.62. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57.

Get Semrush alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Semrush by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.