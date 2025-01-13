Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) President Sells $81,510.82 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) President Eugenie Levin sold 6,943 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $81,510.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 580,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,645.26. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Semrush Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.27 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Semrush by 19.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after acquiring an additional 467,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,529,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Semrush by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Semrush by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 36,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Semrush by 69.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 218,488 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research note on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semrush presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

