SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on S shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.2 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $266,831.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,029,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,019,965. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $331,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,090,692.25. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,757,911. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 287.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

