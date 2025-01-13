Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soleno Therapeutics

In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $108,061.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,618.90. The trade was a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $185,409.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,191.49. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,360 shares of company stock valued at $790,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $43.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of -1.47. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $60.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($1.22). On average, analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLNO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

Soleno Therapeutics Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

