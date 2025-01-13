SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 102.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,648 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.05% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QEFA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $769,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 222.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 524,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QEFA opened at $72.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.65. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $70.91 and a 52-week high of $81.49.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

