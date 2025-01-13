Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after buying an additional 549,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,882,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,960,000 after buying an additional 235,106 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,518,000 after buying an additional 652,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,983,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,501,000 after buying an additional 118,927 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.9 %

SWK opened at $80.04 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.42%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

