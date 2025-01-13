Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Starwood Property Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $55,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STWD opened at $18.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.10%.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Free Report

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.