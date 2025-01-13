Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Shares Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01). 1,304,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 520,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57 ($0.01).

Surgical Innovations Group Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £5.00 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.60.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile

About Surgical Innovations Group plc

The Group specialises in the design, manufacture, sale and distribution of innovative, high quality medical products, primarily for use in minimally invasive surgery. Our product and business development is guided and supported by a key group of nationally and internationally renowned surgeons across the spectrum of minimally invasive surgical activity.

We design and manufacture and source our branded port access systems, surgical instruments and retraction devices which are sold directly in the UK home market through our subsidiary, Elemental Healthcare, and exported widely through a global network of trusted distribution partners.

