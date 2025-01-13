Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (SNCRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on January 31st

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of SNCRL stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $26.30.
About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026
