Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $52.69 on Monday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.02.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.