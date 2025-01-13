Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Teekay were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Teekay by 19.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,026,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after buying an additional 649,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Teekay by 108.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 367,527 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay by 27.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after buying an additional 331,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teekay by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,579,000 after buying an additional 176,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Teekay by 26.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 358,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 74,461 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TK stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. Teekay Co. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

