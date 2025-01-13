Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Director Sells $39,000.00 in Stock

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey L. Stack sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,686.40. This represents a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tejon Ranch Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $15.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. Tejon Ranch Co. has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,524,000.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 298.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,072 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,924 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,470 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 29.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

