Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Raymond Jr. Vicks Sells 809 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $31,162.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,544.68. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $38.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.47 and a beta of 0.85. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Tenable by 84.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Tenable by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tenable by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

