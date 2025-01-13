TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.64.

WULF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WULF stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

