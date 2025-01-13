TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.64.
WULF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 6th.
Shares of WULF stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $9.30.
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.
